20 Nov 2019

UNHCR Mexico's Achievements - Mid-Year Results 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1011.61 KB)

During the first half of 2019, asylum claims in Mexico increased by 204 per-cent over the same period of 2018. As of June 2019, 31,355 persons had sought asylum. Of these, 30 per-cent were girls, boys and adolescents and 30 per-cent were women. UNHCR now projects over 80,000 claimants for 2019. The increase of asylum claims confirms the trends from previous years. An increasing number of persons in need of international protection see Mexico as a country of asylum rather than merely of transit.

Efforts to strengthen the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) have started to show results. COMAR has been able to register 204 per-cent more asylum claims than during the first half of 2018 and is simplifying procedures, including through the application of the Cartagena Declaration. However, obstacles persist as its budget has been further reduced, obliging COMAR to further rely on UNHCR support and creating a serious concern of long-term sustainability.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.