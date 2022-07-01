UNHCR Mexico Monthly External Operational Update, N.1 (June 2022)

KEY FIGURES

ACCESS TO TERRITORY, INFORMATION AND ASYLUM PROCEDURES

48,913 asylum applications registered by 31 May 2022. This continues to represent an increase of almost 8,000 claims in comparison to those filed within the same period in 2021. The most represented nationalities among the asylum-seeking population are Honduras (11,159), Cuba (9,696), Haiti (7,327) and Venezuela (5,505)

RECEPTION CONDITIONS AND ACCESS TO SERVICES WITH ATTENTION TO SPECIFIC NEEDS

22,531 individuals have been assisted through cash-based interventions, through multi-purpose cash grants as part of UNHCR’s Humanitarian Assistance Programme, or sectoral cash for protection and integration.1,444 NFI items distributed across 92 shelters.

83 capacity building sessions were conducted in shelters ranging from protection, integration and livelihoods, psychosocial support and institutional strengthening and management enhancement.

ENSURING SUSTAINABLE INTEGRATION

6,322 people relocated in 2022 under UNHCR’s Local Integration Programme. So far 22, 177 persons have been relocated since the relocation, job placement and local integration programme initiated in 2016.

141 people of Haitian nationality incorporated within the joint UNHCR – IOM labour mobility and local integration programme at San Luis Potosí

FUNDING

22% of UNHCR’s financial requirements for Mexico received by 31 May.