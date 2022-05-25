UNHCR Mexico Monthly External Newsletter, N.1 (April 2022)

KEY FIGURES

ACCESS TO TERRITORY, INFORMATION AND ASYLUM PROCEDURES

39,974 asylum applications received by 29 April 2022 with Honduras being the most represented nationality among the asylum seeking population in 2022

14,018 requests for information have been answered through the different UNHCR Helpdesk channels such as the hotline, email requests, in-person queries or through the El Jaguar Facebook page

RECEPTION CONDITIONS AND ACCESS TO SERVICES WITH ATTENTION TO SPECIFIC NEEDS

16,781 individuals have been assisted through cash based interventions, through multi-purpose cash grants as part of UNHCR’s Humanitarian Assistance Programme, or alternative top-ups for education, livelihoods, health

1,022 NFI items distributed across shelters, at eight shelters

82 capacity building sessions conducted in shelters ranging from issues related to protection, integration and livelihoods, psychosocial support and institutional strengthening and management enhancement

ENSURING SUSTAINABLE INTEGRATION

5,460 people relocated in 2022 under UNHCR’s Local Integration Programme. 1,751 individuals relocated in April alone, being the month with the highest number of relocations since the start of the programme

97 people of Haitian nationality incorporated within the joint UNHCR – IOM labour mobility and local integration programme at San Luis Potosí

FUNDING

18% of UNHCR’s financial requirements for Mexico received by 5 May