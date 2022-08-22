UNHCR Country Strategy Evaluation - Mexico, 2017 - 2021

Executive Summary

Background and Methodology

The Country Strategy Evaluation for Mexico analysed the performance and results of UNHCR’s interventions in the country from 2017 until mid-2021 (based on the data available). The evaluation’s recommendations may be incorporated during the year 2022, when adjustments are made to the UNHCR's 2022–2024 multiyear strategy. The geographical scope of the evaluation focuses on Mexico, though a regional perspective is incorporated. The evaluation is formative in nature and provides recommendations for strengthening UNHCR’s institutional and operational role.

The evaluation is structured through three main dimensions: i) the analysis of UNHCR’s strategic contribution to Mexico’s leadership role within the framework of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS); ii) The analysis of UNHCR's programmatic response in relation to the transition from a focus on humanitarian assistance to an approach oriented towards self-sufficiency, inclusion and socioeconomic integration of persons of concern, and iii) organisational development of the Country Office.

The evaluation was carried out using a mixed-methods approach, using both primary and secondary sources.

The evaluation team conducted interviews with 187 informants, reviewed 398 documents, organised 12 focus groups, and visited 10 field locations (and shelters). Data collection was carried out with an age, gender and diversity perspective where disaggregation has been possible. Collected data is shown through an evidence matrix to support conclusions. The information has been triangulated and four workshops were carried out with UNHCR (Mexico and Panama) and partners to support validation. The evidence and conclusions have been aggregated according to the key areas of inquiry.

The evaluation team also analysed UNHCR’s performance in Mexico based on the available monitoring tools, with the limitations of the current monitoring system in mind and in the knowledge that, as of 2022, there is a new results-based management framework. An important challenge for the evaluation has been the need to carry out an analysis of the operational effectiveness over a period of 5 years, based on annual UNHCR planning documents with changing targets and indicators. The impact of COVID-19 on operations and budgets in 2020 has distorted the identification of trends for the 5 year period. Scarcity of budget and HR data for the operation further limited the analysis.