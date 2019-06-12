12 Jun 2019

UNHCR appeals for regional talks on Central America displacement

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
© UNHCR/Ueslei Marcelino
Women and children from Central America walk through Chiapas state in southern Mexico, October 2018.
© UNHCR/Ueslei Marcelino

Forced displacement from Central America is straining asylum capacity across the region, placing growing numbers of individuals and families at grave risk and creating situations that no country can address alone.

Violence and persecution by powerful gangs in parts of Central America, coupled with a social and political crisis in Nicaragua, are driving growing numbers of people across borders in search of safe haven. So far this year 593,507 asylum-seekers and migrants have arrived at the southern U.S. border from Mexico.

Meanwhile, Mexico has reported a 196 percent jump in asylum applications.

In view of this, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for an urgent meeting of States in the region to map out coordinated action to address this growing displacement challenge effectively and sustainably, in ways that prioritise protection of lives and well-managed borders.

Based on existing successful practices, a regional approach needs to include expansion of reception capacity and asylum infrastructures, collective support for local integration programs, expanded resettlement within and outside the region and arrangements for safe and dignified return of people not needing international protection.

Coordinated regional action is also needed to address internal displacement phenomena before they become refugee flows, including robust development initiatives that address the underlying drivers of violence and displacement. In this respect, UNHCR supports the Comprehensive Development Plan between Mexico and the countries of northern Central America, currently being negotiated.

In recognition of this growing forced displacement phenomenon, UNHCR has developed new approaches to refugee situations and will continue to support governments across the region in delivering comprehensive solutions that are up to the challenge, that are secure, efficient and humane and that promote shared responsibility. Urgent regional talks, building on existing cooperation, could help drive the fundamental transformative solutions now needed.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Washington, Chris McGrath, mcgrath@unhcr.org, +1 202 384-0021

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.