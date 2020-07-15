UAE Sends Medical Aid Plane to Mexico in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 10 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Mexico.

This aid will assist approximately 10,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

His Excellency Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, said: "Bilateral relations between the UAE and Mexico have developed significantly in recent years with the support and sponsorship of the leaderships of both countries, who are keen to develop mutual cooperation in many areas for the benefit of their people."

He added: "The dispatch of the medical aid plane to Mexico today confirms that the UAE stands by the Mexican people, and supports all medical personnel and provides them with medical tools and supplies in their efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1079 metric tons of aid, to 72 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.