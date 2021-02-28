Trends in the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico

This snapshot offers an analysis on how the impact of the COVID-19 crisis among refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico has changed between July and November of 2020. It is based on 4Mi interviews with refugees and migrants and a few key informant interviews in Guatemala City and Tapachula. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic. This analysis is based on 644 surveys implemented between July 13th and November 29th, 2020, in Guatemala and Mexico, partially by face-to-face interviews and partially remotely, by phone.