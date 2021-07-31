They draw a route to improve the integration of migrant women in southern Mexico

Tapachula (Mexico) - Gender and migration specialists from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) today presented a report with 42 recommendations that, if applied, will allow a more adequate economic, labor and social integration of migrant women in two corridors fundamental migrations from the state of Chiapas, in southern Mexico.

In the document entitled "Economic, Labor and Social Participation Processes of Migrant Women in Chiapas, Mexico" , the experts argued that currently in Chiapas, a Mexican state bordering Guatemala, there is an incipient feminization of migration and a growing active and independent mobility of women who have been gaining visibility due to multiple causes.

“The factors that drive the migration of women in Central America and the Caribbean are diverse and range from the search for better opportunities, family reunification, the attempt to avoid or safeguard themselves from the violence that occurs in their communities or within their families, added to discrimination and gender-based violence, which is so worrisome for us, ”said Michele Klein Solomon, IOM Regional Director for Central America, North America and the Caribbean, in the presentation of the study.

The research recalls that, for decades, international migration through Chiapas was perceived as a process led by adult men, while migrant women, children and adolescents were regularly immersed in migratory processes in which, mostly , family reunification was sought.

One of the main contributions of the diagnosis is that it manages to make visible in an important way the challenges facing migrant women when trying to integrate socioeconomically in the communities of southern Mexico. Gender, immigration status, age, nationality and the position they occupy within the family structure that accompanies or remains in places of origin are elements that condition women.

It also calls for strengthening civil society organizations in the field of protection of the labor rights of women domestic workers with an emphasis on the migrant population, through training sessions, workshops, and exchanges of experiences on the matter.

Twenty-four general recommendations are also presented, among which are the need to disseminate the routes of care for services related to sexual or gender-based violence; promoting access to public daycare services and formal schooling for migrant children and adolescents who accompany their mothers and families; and the creation and operation of a regional labor observatory with a gender perspective.

Other areas where there are recommendations are regarding paid work in the home, with regard to care for foreign women employed in the commerce and services sectors, those who work in the private sector, the self-employed, and those dedicated to labor. entrepreneurship. 34 participants contributed to the study, including city councils and representatives of information windows for migrants from the municipalities of the Central and Pacific corridor of Chiapas, civil organizations, government institutions, consular and civil society representatives, and UN agencies.