TİKA Helps Earthquake Hit Mexico

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided humanitarian assistance after an earthquake hit the Mexican state of Oaxaca on June 23, 2020.

After the 7.4-magnitude earthquake, many families had to leave their houses especially in mountain villages and hard-to-reach areas.

Upon the request of the Governorship of Oaxaca, food and hygiene parcels were distributed to families in need with the help of the Ministry of Health of Oaxaca. Approximately 2000 people benefited from the assistance provided by TİKA.

After the earthquakes that hit the same region in 2018 and 2019, Turkey was the first country to extend a helping hand to Mexico, through TİKA. Pena Nieto, who was the president of Mexico at the time, sent a letter of appreciation to TİKA for its support.