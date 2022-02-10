Stuck in Uncertainty and Exposed to Violence: The Impact of US and Mexican Migration Policies on Women Seeking Protection in 2021

Introduction

In 2021, policies on both sides of the US-Mexico border negatively affected women seeking protection.

As we head into 2022, marking the first year of the Biden administration, Trump-era restrictive policies remain in place at the US-Mexico border, exacerbating the situation for women forced to wait at Mexico’s northern border for the opportunity to seek asylum in the US. In addition, under pressure from the Biden administration, the Mexican government continues to intensify enforcement to deter migrants and individuals seeking protection at Mexico’s southern border, worsening the situation for women stuck there.

In the fall of 2021, the Instituto para las Mujeres en la Migración (IMUMI) and the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) monitored events and carried out interviews with women seeking protection to understand the challenges and the dangers they face in Mexico.1 This report outlines those challenges and provides recommendations for the US and Mexican governments.