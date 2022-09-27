Strengthening the COVID-19 response in Mexico

New medical equipment and ambulances delivered to hospitals across the country will help to improve healthcare services for around 1.8 million people.

In coordination with Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with $5.6 million in funding from the government of Japan, UNOPS is supporting Mexico’s COVID-19 response and helping to improve the provision of health services through the delivery of specialized equipment.

Nearly 500 pieces of medical equipment were delivered to 12 hospitals in 8 states across the country, including hospital beds, infant incubators, vital signs monitors and more. The equipment was delivered to hospitals run by the nation’s Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers.

"This donation comes at an important time when public health issues bring us closer to other countries, and has helped strengthen our collaboration with countries like Japan," said Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Human Rights and Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

Fourteen fully-equipped ambulances were also provided to the Ministry of Health in Oaxaca. The ambulances were distributed to indigenous communities in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec to enhance emergency healthcare services in remote locations.

UNOPS further provided technical support and training to more than 800 members of the health sector on the use and maintenance of the medical equipment and ambulances.

As part of the response to the pandemic, the government of Japan has financed the purchase of medical equipment and ambulances in seven countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, Guyana, Mexico, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

“I hope that the delivery of medical equipment and ambulances will have an impact on the improvement of the health of Mexicans and contribute to the realization of the stated goal of providing health for all,” said Noriteru Fukoshima, Ambassador of Japan to Mexico.