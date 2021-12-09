Searching for Missing Migrants in Central and North America: Five Good Practices of Civil Society Organizations

INTRODUCTION

Every year, thousands of persons leave their homes seeking a better future, which has become virtually unattainable in their countries of origin. Economic hardship, lack of access to education and employment, structural violence, natural disasters, and political instability have driven people from around the world, but mainly from Central America and Mexico, to seek a new life in the United States of America.

Migrants who transit through Central America and Mexico often experience marginalization and vulnerability and, in the most tragic cases, do not survive the migration journey . Every year, hundreds of persons perish on their journeys across deserts, rivers, or remote areas on different migration routes in Central and North America. No one knows exactly how many migrants have disappeared or died in these regions. However, the records of the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) show that between 2014 and 2020, more than 3,400 women, men, boys, girls, and adolescents lost their lives while attempting to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, andclose to 850 persons died while migrating through Central America. However, given the considerable challenge of collecting these data, the figures are only a minimum estimate of the actual number of lives lost during migration.

The disappearance of a person in the context of migration has profound emotional, social, economic, and legal impacts on the family. When a migrant ceases to communicate with his or her family, the families engage in a long search to find out the whereabouts of their loved ones. During the search and identification processes, they frequently encounter various legal and bureaucratic obstacles, navigating through a confusing and complex system that is usually inaccessible to most families of missing migrants. Given that hardly any governmental services are in place to guide and support families of missing migrants, families take on the search process themselves and, in many cases, are accompanied by civil society organizations that have fill the vacuum left by States.