Save the Children: DOJ Decision to End Settlement Negotiations with Separated Families is Unconscionable

Washington, D.C. (December 17, 2021) – In response to the Department of Justice (DOJ) breaking off settlement negotiations to pay monetary compensation to families forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration, Roy Chrobocinski, Save the Children Managing Director of Domestic Federal Policy issued the following statement:

“This decision is unconscionable. The Biden administration has broken one of its most important campaign promises by refusing to reach a settlement and pursue the justice and accountability that the thousands of asylum-seeking children and families who were traumatically and cruelly wronged by the U.S. government deserve. We call upon the Biden administration to immediately provide justice to asylum-seeking children and families who have been forced to endure unimaginable adversities, many directly caused by the U.S. government, an entity that should be offering protection.” Save the Children – together with its political advocacy arm, Save the Children Action Network – will continue to mobilize on behalf of all migrant children and families to ensure they are protected and treated legally and humanely, with dignity and respect.

