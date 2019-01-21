The ripple effect: economic impacts of internal displacement - Lost production due to internal displacement: the 2017 earthquake in Mexico

This case study focuses on the economic impact of the 2017 earthquake in Mexico, beyond direct disaster losses. The study finds that internal displacement associated with the earthquake led to an estimated reduction in economic production of $160 million, or 0.01 per cent of Mexico’s GDP.

This case study is part of a thematic series on measuring the effects of internal displacement on the economic potential of IDPs, host communities and societies as a whole, titled The Ripple Effect: Economic impacts of internal displacement.