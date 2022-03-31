The right to health: Challenges for mixed migration flows in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Summary

The present report, prepared by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), presents an analysis of the right to health for mixed migration flows in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Based on the relevant findings of Protection Monitoring and complementary humanitarian response activities (including psychosocial support, legal aid and humanitarian assistance) jointly implemented over six months, this document aims to evidence some of the challenges faced by refugees, migrants, internally displaced people and returnees in Ciudad Juarez so to as to identify priorities to strengthen protection of the right to health in Mexico.

The report begins with a review of international standards related to the right to health, before reviewing the legal framework through which Mexico purports to implement its international obligations in this area. With these concepts in mind, a summary of relevant aspects of the context in Ciudad Juarez is offered, before signaling the threats to health faced by the population of concern and some aspects of their experiences with health services. In conclusion, recommendations are offered to institutions of the Mexican state to further protect the right to health of persons in mixed migration flows.