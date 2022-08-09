Please see below a statement from Refugees International’s Deputy Director for the Americas and Europe, Yael Schacher:

After three and a half years of advocacy, Refugees International celebrates the end of Remain in Mexico—a program that subjected asylum seekers to insecurity and suffering at our border. Now the administration must swiftly bring those waiting in Mexico into the United States to pursue their cases. We hope this marks the beginning of the end of dangerous externalization policies, a recommitment to the fundamental refugee law principal of non-refoulement, and to fulfilling a promise to rebuild a fair asylum system.

