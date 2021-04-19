R4V Response for Venezuelans – Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela: Central America and Mexico Situation Report – February 2021

Situation

PANAMA

As of February, 14 Venezuelans had requested refugee status in Panama in 2021, which represented a decrease from the previous year, likely related to COVID-19 restrictions and health measures. At the same time, the number of Venezuelans entering Panama though the Darien Gap with Colombia increased significantly: the National Border Service recorded 22 Venezuelans entering via this route already in 2021, while in 2020 and previous years, an average of 20 Venezuelans per year entered through the land border with Colombia.

The Association of Foreign Residents and Naturalized Persons in Panama (ARENA), a civil society group which represents Venezuelans and other foreign nationals in Panama, expressed concern that a draft bill to repeal Executive Decree No. 249 of 2019 – which would reportedly strip residency from foreigners who were regularized through extraordinary regularization processes – could leave more than 60,000 people in an irregular condition, including Veneuzelans with strong roots in Panama.

As of 12 February, foreigners (including Venezuelans registered with the National Migration Service) could begin to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination through an online system. Phase 1 of vaccination was completed and Phase 2 was scheduled to begin on 4 March. A total of 341,420 accumulated COVID-19 cases and 5,858 deaths were recorded by the end of February, for a virus lethality rate of 1.7%, and the first COVID-19 reinfection was detected. The Panamanian Government, with the support of Google and Apple, launched a contact tracing system called "Protegete Panama," aimed at stopping the spread of the virus and integrating COVID-19 positive people into a database.

On 8 March, President Cortizo signed into law new legislation that criminalizes political violence and harassment against women in the political context, including limitations on women's access to elected positions or relevant appointments.