R4V Response for Venezuelans - Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela: Central America and Mexico Situation Report – April 2019

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

In Panama, during the first four months of the year, mixed movements continued through the Darien border. In 2019 only, a total of 7,724 persons have entered the country through the Darien jungle, according to official figures provided by the Panamanian authorities. This movement is facilitated by smugglers, and people come from a number of different countries in Africa (Cameroon, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Congo and Angola) and South Asia (Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India). These movements also include persons from Cuba, Haiti, Colombia and, to a lesser degree, Venezuela. In 2019, 24 persons of Venezuelan origin were registered by the authorities entering through Darien province; 7 of which formally requested asylum.

The impossibility in Mexico to renew passports by Venezuelan nationals creates serious barriers to e.g. renew their migratory status, cash a cheque, open a bank account, etc.

Mixed movements continue to enter Mexican territory mainly composed by Hondurans, Salvadorans and Guatemalans. Cubans and Haitians are recently joining these movements as well. These dynamics increase the burden on migration authorities, limiting their capacity to provide timely response to Venezuelans.

According to the Mexican Refugee Commission COMAR, at the end of April, 2,440 Venezuelan refugees have applied for asylum in Mexico in 2019. After Honduran and Salvadoran asylum-seekers, Venezuelans represent the third largest group of claimants in 2019. When compared to the same period in 2018, Venezuelan asylum claims increased by 51% during the first four months of 2019.

RESPONSE OVERVIEW AND FUNDING UPDATE

Area of Intervention 1: Direct Emergency Assistance

In April, UNHCR assisted 188 Venezuelan asylum-seekers in Mexico and a total of MXN 398,565 was granted in form of cash-based interventions. Up to 29 April 2019, a total of 584 Venezuelans have benefitted from Multi-Purpose Cash Grants (MPG) to meet their basic needs such as: food, household and domestic products, and a contribution towards housing and utility bills (168 in January, 80 in February and 148 in March, 188 in April).

In Panama, NRC provided legal services (information, counseling and legal assistance) to 221 persons of Venezuelan nationality (104 Men / 117 Women), most of them asylum seekers. A total of 98 people have been supported with humanitarian assistance (multipurpose cash grants). A total of 181 families targeted by partner RET received emergency humanitarian assistance focused on food vouchers, medicine purchases, and housing support, of which 7% are form Venezuela. The Panamanian Red Cross supported a total of 79 Venezuelan asylum seekers and vulnerable refugees with multipurpose cash grants, to support them fulfilling their basic and immediate needs. 33 persons were supported with psycho-social assistance.

NRC continues providing information services on the access to housing, health and education rights in Panama. NRC also continues to prioritize women with children and women with a disease that requires prolonged medical treatment with support. Partner RET held information days to facilitate access to information about rights, especially for refugees and asylum seekers. These talks provide guidance for access to RET services, state services, or services provided by other partners who are also responding to the situation. Between January and April, of the 127 people who attended the information days, 18% were from Venezuela. There was also permanent presence at the waiting room in ONPAR office in order to provide counselling and information about the existing humanitarian assistance and access to basic rights.

Direct emergency assistance was provided to Venezuelans in identified vulnerable communities in Costa Rica. Both IOM and RET International provided this assistance in the form of 14 emergency kits including food and personal care items to reduce the vulnerability of these individuals.

Regarding education, RET International and HIAS delivered basic training on rights and access to education to 55 Venezuelans. This instruction used a train-the trainer approach to develop skills among the participants to further disseminate the information among other Venezuelans in their communities.