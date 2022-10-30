Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot September 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in September 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

The arrival of significant numbers of Venezuelans to Ciudad Juarez in the first half of the month was accompanied by reports of a large number of irregular crossings into the U.S. city of El Paso. Collective movements were detected of hundreds of people who crossed the international border without authorization. This situation caused the momentary suspension of the processing of exceptions to Title 42 by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), information that was transmitted locally by the State Population Council (COESPO). Although this situation lasted only a few weeks, it contributed to an atmosphere of confusion among the population of concern. On the other side of the border, U.S. immigration agents in the El Paso area reported an influx of migrants during the month, with an average of 1,500 daily encounters with migrants, mostly from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Colombia. At the same time, activities in Ciudad Juarez confirmed a heavy presence of people of Haitian nationality and confirmed significant challenges in serving this population due to the language barrier.

On the southern border, Tapachula also saw the arrival of significant numbers of Nicaraguans during the month, amplifying the trend of profile diversification among persons of concern. In this context, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) maintained the appointment system to be able to formalize applications for refugee status, alongside a process to reschedule existing appointments, contributing to delays and uncertainty about obtaining documents. Faced with this situation, many persons of concern continued to choose to continue their transit through the country irregularly, exposed to various risks along the way. In addition to the large caravans that appeared during the month, frequent departures were detected of small groups in caravans to other parts of the country, but with a dynamic characterized by ad hoc movements in buses to different destinations. Regardless of size of these caravans, many participants went to other locations in Chiapas and Oaxaca in the hope of obtaining a humanitarian visa (TVRH) or other authorization to travel through the country.