Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot October 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in October 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico, HIAS Mexico and Medicos del Mundo, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here

The humanitarian situation in Ciudad Juarez worsened in October due to the expansion of the Title 42 policy to Venezuelan nationals. The automatic expulsions of just under 6,000 Venezuelans to Ciudad Juarez under this program during October, together with the thousands of people of diverse nationalities who had also been expelled or were awaiting to be able to access U.S. territory, imposed a significant challenge in the face of the saturation of shelters and a significant drop in temperatures in the area.

In Tapachula, the dynamic of new arrivals of persons of concern continued, with some sources estimating that 30,000 migrants were in the city and surrounding areas in October, including a significant number of Venezuelans. Faced with precarious living conditions, with an increasing number of people living on the streets, and with serious challenges to obtain documents, with long waiting times for various types of applications, there was a dynamic of constant departures of groups from Tapachula towards other parts of the country, leading to a significant concentration of people in the state of Oaxaca.