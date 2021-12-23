Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot November 2021

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in November 2021 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

The reopening of the land border between the United States and Mexico was followed by multiple days in which there was an apparently arbitrary access of some individuals to the asylum procedure in the United States, fueling an environment of confusion, desperation and frustration among persons of concern in Ciudad Juarez. When faced with a group of dozens of potential asylum seekers, the U.S. authorities initially manifested that they did not have the capacity to process their applications. Subsequently, they stated that individuals without documents authorizing their entry into the country would not be allowed to enter, later adding that the automatic expulsions program known as Title 42 would remain in place. Persons of concern showed distrust of those echoing these same messages, given their personal knowledge of cases of successful entry. The news at the end of November of the upcoming restart of the MPP program (known as Remain in Mexico) created expectations among the population around the possibility of at least being able to initiate the asylum process, even if they would have to wait in Mexico during the processing of their applications. There was significant interest in the details of the MPP implementation which were still unclear at the end of the month.

The high concentration of persons of concern in Tapachula led to successive departures during the month of multiple caravans towards other parts of the country as well as the United States. In response, the INM began to issue to certain individuals within these caravans the elusive humanitarian visa (Tarjeta de Visitante por Razones Humanitarias or TVRH) to regularize their migratory status in the country for one year, prioritizing vulnerable groups, in an attempt to stop these collective movements. For multiple weeks, the possibility of obtaining a TVRH led many groups to depart in caravans, before INM announced a spontaneous program to transport persons of concern from Tapachula to other parts of the country. Nonetheless, the limited transparency around the program’s requirements and the lack of coordination with COMAR in the implementation has led to ignorance and misinformation among persons of concern and humanitarian actors, with thousands of individuals gathering in various points of the city in order to access the program. Between 1,000 and 2,000 people, nearly entirely Haitians, are concentrated in an improvised camp around the Olympic Stadium, where they face insanitary conditions and receive little attention from humanitarian actors why they wait for transfer by INM.