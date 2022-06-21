Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot May 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in Mayo 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

During the month of May, a lot of movement was observed among the mixed migratory flows in Ciudad Juarez, with new arrivals of people seeking to enter the United States territory along with frequent departures of groups of people processed as exceptions to Title 42. The lifting of the Title 42 restrictions scheduled for May 23 was indefinitely postponed in the context of domestic litigation in the United States. This has left the limited exceptions programs as the only way to access U.S. territory and has aggravated the humanitarian situation in the area.

The humanitarian situation of persons of concern in Tapachula continued to deteriorate during the month, impacted by an increase in new arrivals to the area. Mass demonstrations in the Bicentennial Park and disturbances in front of the office of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR, by its Spanish acronym) confirmed the population's dissatisfaction with the precarious living conditions and the few possibilities of leaving Tapachula. The protesters also alleged corrupt practices by some public officials. Waiting times for an appointment with COMAR exceeded the processing times for a humanitarian visa (TVRH, by its Spanish acronym) with the National Migration Institute (INM), which led to shorter stays in Tapachula.