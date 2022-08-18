Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot June + July 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in June and July 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

The months of June and July in Ciudad Juarez saw the continuation of the programs to facilitate the exceptional access of a very limited number of people to the asylum procedure in the United States. The vast majority of persons of concern at this location – as with other border crossings - remained stuck due to the ongoing implementation of the restrictions on access to the territory known as Title 42, despite a decision from the Supreme Court of that country favoring the prompt repeal of related restrictions under the MPP policy. Limited transparency and signficant misinformation persisted about the criteria and processes to access these exception programs, which caused a deterioration in the psychosocial state of persons of concern and, together with the saturation of shelters and a widespread resurgence of violence in the area, continued to encourage attempts to cross the border irregularly. The protection risks associated with these irregular movements were evidenced in reports of persons of interest who were abandoned by traffickers or who lost their lives in an attempt to gain access to U.S. territory.

The situation in Tapachula was marked by the demands by the population of concern for documentation authorizing their free transit in the country in order to leave the precarious living conditions in Tapachula, leading to the concentration of large groups of people in different points of the city and the departure of multiple collective movements in caravan to other parts of the country.

Amid these flows and among the population of concern in Tapachula in general, a strong representation of Venezuelans was noted compared to previous periods.

Although the processes for issuing humanitarian visas (TVRH) were accelerated during June for those who already had a constancia from the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR), many people complained about the long waiting times of up to three months to obtain this document from COMAR that would enable them to apply for a TVRH. In June, human rights organizations documented how immigration authorities promised to issue documents – forms known as FMM that authorize their holder to remain in the country for a specific number of days – to the thousands of people in a caravan upon reaching a certain point on the route. Other caravans left during the month of July, leading the National Migration Institute (INM) to also issue these FMMs in its offices in Tapachula and in other parts of Chiapas, without clarity as to the criteria. At the end of July, the collapse of the INM operating system led to the suspension of these processes and the concentration of hundreds of people in a camp outside the office of the immigration authority, waiting to receive documentation to be able to continue their transit within Mexico.