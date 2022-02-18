Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot January 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in January 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

A significant increase in Covid-19 cases in Ciudad Juarez led some shelters to close their doors to new arrivals and outside visits, while international agencies and humanitarian organizations suspended field activities. The change to orange of the ‘epidemiological stoplight’ – which classifies that level of risk of infection and associated restrictions – signaled the saturation of health services and the exacerbation of the health-related needs of the population of concern. Nonetheless, returns of people from the United States to Ciudad Juarez continued under the MPP policy, with the US government publishing the first statistics on the implementation of these measures along with official information for individuals enrolled in this program. At the same time, an upsurge in criminal activity in the city, including multiple intentionally-set fires as part of the dispute between organized criminal groups, prompted the deployment of more than 2,000 agents of the National Guard and an increase in check points in the area.

Similar control measures were detected in Tapachula, including greater presence of checkpoints in surrounding areas and an increase in raids by migration agents in public spaces. Although a significant part of the population had been transferred from Tapachula to other states within the country during December, January continued with a constant dynamic of arrivals of persons of various nationalities, including a notable increase in Venezuelans. This context, together with INM’s closure of the transfer program, prompted protests by persons of concern demanding the issuance of documentation to be able to leave Tapachula and transit regularly to other destinations within the country.

When approximately 300 people decided to set out in caravan towards the north, despite lacking documentation, they were detained by INM. Amidst the exacerbation of restrictions on freedom of movement, persons of concern continued to resort to irregular and cover transit through the country, where they face greater protection risks.