Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot February 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in February 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

Among persons of concern in Ciudad Juarez, restrictions on access to U.S. territory continue to drive the desperate search for ways of entering the country irregularly. The detection of a trailer carrying more than one hundred irregular migrants near El Paso, Texas and of dozens more in train cars, reflect a tendency among persons of concern to resort to risky measures to gain access to the territory. The threats that these individuals face is evident in the multiple reports of raids and control operations conducted in the area, including in hotels and in so-called ‘safe-houses’, where smugglers covertly shelter those who seek to enter the United States, and in some cases, people who have been abducted.

In Tapachula, the protests observed at the beginning of the year continued during the month of February, calling attention to the increased use of detention and deportation by the National Migration Institute (INM) and echoing the demands of the population for documentation authorizing their departure from Tapachula to transit to other parts of the country. Between one hundred and two hundred people established an informal settlement in the Bicentennial Park in protest, while others demonstrated in front of the INM office.

Some participants used violence, started hunger strikes or sewed their months shut to highlight the urgency of their demands. In parallel, there was a noted increase in the issuance of Tarjetas de Visitante por Razones Humanitarias (TVRH), at the same time as extended waiting times of up to six months for appointments to obtain an appointment to request a TVRH at the local INM office.