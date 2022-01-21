Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot December 2021

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in December 2021 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

December saw the relaunching in Ciudad Juarez of the MPP program through which some individuals were able to present asylum applications at the ports of entry to the United States before being returned to Mexico in order to await their hearings in the U.S. immigration courts. Despite some official communications at the beginning of the month, clear and detailed information about the criteria and procedures associated with the program have not been disseminated, thus feeding uncertainty among the population of concern. While the reception of individuals returned to Mexico under the MPP is competence of the Mexican migration authorities, the OIM provides support to transport individuals so that they can attend their hearings. UNHCR, on the other hand, has made public its rejection of the program, citing obvious security risks and due process issues.

Also during the month, greater presence of Haitian nationals was observed in Ciudad Juarez as a result of the transfers operated by the INM. Thousands of individuals concentrated in Tapachula at the beginning of the month awaiting the possibility of accessing INM transfers were taken to different states within Mexico. A trailer-truck accident in another part of the state of Chiapas caused the death of at least 55 migrants and left more than 100 injured, generating significant attention around the lack of safe, regular and humane migration options. Nonetheless, in mid-December INM indicated from Tapachula that it had exhausted funds for facilitating the transfers, thus suggesting the impending closure of the program.