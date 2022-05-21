Protection Monitoring: Mexico - Snapshot April 2022

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in April 2022 a s part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Re fugee Council (DRC ) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial suppor t of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

The situation in Ciudad Juarez during April was marked by an announcement by the U.S. government at the beginning of month of the decision by the health authority of the coun try to suspend the implementation of Title 42. Although the resumption of the asylum procedure at the border would not take effect until the end of May, the announcement provoked predictions of a significant increase in the number of persons of concern in the area and along the northern border. In this context, the governor of Chihuahua entered into an agreement with her counterpart in the state of Texas to stop the irregular flows of migrants from Chihuahua to Texas, among other aspects. At the same time, the suspension of Title 42 faced challenges on the other side of the border, both in the U.S. congress and in the courts, where 21 states presented litigation questioning the decision. In the last week of the month, a federal judge ordered that the government abstain from preparing to remove Title 42 restrictions prior to the suspension scheduled for May 23, creating uncertainty as to the revocation of these measures.

Following weeks of indefinite closure, the Tapachula office of the Na tional Migration Institute (INM) reopened, accompanied by the launch of 100 immigration processing windows in the state of Chiapas, paving the way for an increase in the issuance of humanitarian visas (Tarjetas de Visitante por Razones Humanitarias or TVRH). People with the TVRH were identified with greater frequency. Nonetheless, this produced a backlog in the tax authority (Servicio de Administración Tributaria or SAT), where individuals with regular status in the country – as well as Mexican na tionals – can process a federal taxpayer registration number (Registro Federal de Contribuyen te or RFC), a requisite to be able to access many formal employment oppor tunities. In this context, there was greater mobility among the population of concern, provoking a reduction in the duration of their stays in Tapachula. A collective movement of more than 700 people who sought to depart Tapachula in the fir st days of the month was dissolved by INM agents. Civil society organizations condemned the excessive use of force in the process and that some of these individuals were subsequently transferred through ad hoc measures to other loca tions within the country.