Protecting migrants and children on the move in Mexico

Every day, hundreds of people in Latin America and the Caribbean flee their countries, searching for safety and better opportunities.

Most of them aim at reaching the United States. It is a long journey during which they risk becoming victims of trafficking, exploitation, kidnapping, sexual violence, assault, extortion and even to get killed.

Many travel without legal permits and, if caught, they are forcibly returned to their countries of origin.

For children, both accompanied and unaccompanied, the journey is a traumatic event. They leave their homes, friends and relatives behind, experience violence of all sorts and too often live in fear of what could happen to them. They are forced to drop out from school and miss out on their education.

The EU funds the NGO Save the Children to implement humanitarian interventions in the northern and southern borders of Mexico in support of children on the move.

Save the Children works in government-managed shelters, where they set up child friendly spaces where children can learn, play, and receive social-emotional learning support and also provide other services.

Thousands of people from across Latin America and the Caribbean flee their homes every year due to violence, poverty, food insecurity, and climate change. To avoid checkpoints, they undertake a risky journey through unconventional routes.

The Suchiate River – the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala – is one of such routes. People pay to hop on makeshift rafts and reach the border city of Tapachula, where some of them try to legally register in Mexico.

The waiting list to apply for asylum is so long that people can end up queuing out of the registration office for days. Their best hope is to receive a temporary humanitarian visa to either keep traveling or to settle down in Mexico for the time being.

Among them, there are thousands of unaccompanied minors fleeing from gang threats and recruitment, extortion, human trafficking and violence. Most of them try to reach the U.S and Canada to rejoin their families, but for many, the journey ends in Mexico.

The EU funds Save The Children to strengthen the shelter network on Mexico’s Northern and Southern borders. We fund child friendly spaces where children can play, learn, rest, and receive psychological support.

EU humanitarian funding ensures migrants receive legal assistance, information on their rights in Mexico and on how to access international protection. EU funding also allows identifying human rights violations & protection risks to better address them.

An increasing number of women, girls and LGBTQI+ people flee from sexual and gender-based violence in their countries. They often face higher risks when migrating through Mexico. We help provide the protection and health support they need.

“We support our partners in assisting migrants and refugees, so they can be better prepared seeking asylum or residence permits,” says Liesbeth Schockaert, the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations´ expert on Central America.

“The influx of migrants and refugees arriving in Mexico largely surpassed its pre-pandemic upward trajectory. It’s vital to respond to their increasing humanitarian and protection needs,” says Schockaert.