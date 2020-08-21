Nicaragua, Honduras, Mexico - Tropical Depression FOURTEEN (GDACS, NOAA, SMN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2020)

New Tropical Depression FOURTEEN is moving north-west across the Caribbean, towards the eastern coast of Nicaragua and Honduras, approximately 160 km north-east of Puerto Cabezas Municipality (Nicaragua), and 170 km south-east of Puerto Lempira Municipality (Honduras), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h.

FOURTEEN is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h, passing very close to the southern coast of Honduras before reaching Quintana Roo State (Mexico, Yucatan Peninsula) on 23 August, as a Category 1 Hurricane.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southern coast of Honduras and northern coast of Nicaragua, for Bay Islands (Honduras), and for coastal areas from Punta Herrero to Cancun (Mexico), where a hurricane watch has been issued.