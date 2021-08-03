Natural Hazards Monitoring - 27 July 2021

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 25 July 2021, media reported two storms on Saturday in Zapopan, which is located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area in Jalisco State. According to the Mayor of Zapopan, the storms affected 310 homes including two structures that collapsed. At least 12 vehicles were stranded. Overall, 17 settlements were affected by the storms. Municipal authorities and firefighters reported 56 flood points detected in Colinas de la Primavera, Arenales Tapatíos, Miramar, Lomas de la Primavera, La Floresta del Colli, Mariano Otero, Villas de la Primavera, El Fortín, Carlos Rivera Aceves, and El Briseño. On Sunday, authorities reported that 67 houses were flooded, and that 61 people (46 adults and 15 minors) trapped by the floods were rescued in 20 different neighborhoods. Fifty-one flood points were identified on the highway. The reports are available at: INFORMADOR and EL INFORMADOR