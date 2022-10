Hurricane

On 24 October 2022, the Government of Mexico, provided information on the passage of Hurricane Roslyn in the Nayarit state, Mexico, indicating the hurricane is considered category 4. Additionally, media has reported 2 deaths in the municipality of Rosamorada and 1 death in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla. The reports are available at: Gobierno de Mexico and Lopez Doriga Digital