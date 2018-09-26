Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 26, 2018

Official Sources:

Hurricane Rosa

Eastern North Pacific (Alert)

On 26 September 2018, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Rosa is the tenth hurricane of the season, it is located 510 miles southwest of Manzanillo State and 480 miles southwest of the Sothern tip of Baja California State, Mexico. Swells generated by Rosa will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and the southern Baja California Peninsula late this week and over the weekend. The report is available at: National Hurricane Center.

Severe Weather Mexico (update)

On 24 September 2018, the Michoacan Government in Mexico reported an update of the situation in Periban Municipality, Michoacan State; a total of seven fatalities occurred due to heavy rain and floods. Media reported, elsewhere, in Culiacan City, Sinaloa State, 300,000 homes were affected and at least 3,504 people from six municipalities in Los Mochis City were evacuated from their homes due to floods. The reports are available in Spanish and English at: Gobierno del Estado de Michoacan and Mexico News Daily.