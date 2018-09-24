Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 24, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 21 September 2018, the Mexico Ministry of Interior issued an emergency declaration for Comondu Municipality, Baja California Sur State, and several municipalities in Durango State due to heavy rain. Media reported, to date, a total of 9,636 homes and 95 towns were affected by flooding in Los Mochis city, Sinaloa State. In addition, in Cajeme, Huatabampo, and Guaymas Municipalities, Sonora State, 500 families were affected and more than 2,500 people from Sinaloa Municipality were sent to temporary shelters. Two fatalities were reported. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gobernacion, Secretaria de Gobernacion, Debate Noticias, and Jornada Noticias.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 21 September 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated moderate explosions with ash columns at 4,700 meters above sea level dispersing 12 kilometers toward the west. Ash particles were reported in the following communities in the Chimaltenango Department: San Pedro Yepocapa, Sangre de Cristo, Finca Palo Verde, and Panimache. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America

On 24 September 2018, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported a wildfire in the Mount Nebo Wilderness, a mile from Payson and Elk Ridge cities in the state of Utah where 18,596 acres of land have burned and 1,830 homes were affected. The reports are available in English at: FEMA Daily Operations Briefing and Utah Fire Info.