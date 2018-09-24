24 Sep 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 24, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Mexico
On 21 September 2018, the Mexico Ministry of Interior issued an emergency declaration for Comondu Municipality, Baja California Sur State, and several municipalities in Durango State due to heavy rain. Media reported, to date, a total of 9,636 homes and 95 towns were affected by flooding in Los Mochis city, Sinaloa State. In addition, in Cajeme, Huatabampo, and Guaymas Municipalities, Sonora State, 500 families were affected and more than 2,500 people from Sinaloa Municipality were sent to temporary shelters. Two fatalities were reported. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gobernacion, Secretaria de Gobernacion, Debate Noticias, and Jornada Noticias.

Volcano
Guatemala
On 21 September 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated moderate explosions with ash columns at 4,700 meters above sea level dispersing 12 kilometers toward the west. Ash particles were reported in the following communities in the Chimaltenango Department: San Pedro Yepocapa, Sangre de Cristo, Finca Palo Verde, and Panimache. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Wildfire
United States of America
On 24 September 2018, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported a wildfire in the Mount Nebo Wilderness, a mile from Payson and Elk Ridge cities in the state of Utah where 18,596 acres of land have burned and 1,830 homes were affected. The reports are available in English at: FEMA Daily Operations Briefing and Utah Fire Info.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.