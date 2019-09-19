Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 17, 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Humberto

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Alert)

On 17 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Humberto is moving closer to Bermuda toward the east-northeast near 9 15 km/h with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards, and a daily situation report is updated at: PAHO Health Emergencies and images can be found at: PAHO Images: Dorian

Torrential Rain

México

On 17 September 2019, Civil Protection of Chiapas State, México, reported that heavy rains recorded on 16 September 2019 caused flooding in 25 neighborhoods in Tapachula. In addition, media reports that the Texcuyuapan, Coatancito, and Triplillo rivers overflowed dragging multiple vehicles, damaging 100 homes where water reached 1.5 meters. Civil Protection aided in the evacuation of the affected neighborhoods and established a temporal shelter. The reports are available in Spanish at: Protección Civil Chiapas, El Debate, and Exelsior.