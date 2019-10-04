04 Oct 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 2, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 02 Oct 2019

Official Sources:

Volcano
Mexico
On 2 October 2019, National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported 215 exhalations accompanied by gases and light amounts of ash from Popocatépetl Volcano; ash fall was reported in the municipalities of Atlautla Ozumba, Ayapango and Ecatzingo in the State of Mexico. CENAPRED issued a Yellow Alert for the volcano and urged all persons to stay clear of the area due to risk of falling ballistic fragments as well as mudslides in case of rain. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.

Unofficial Sources:

Tropical Storm Narda
Mexico
On 2 October 2019, media reported that at least 834 houses have been affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Narda along the Jalisco Coast. The affected homes, some with loss of household goods and others with structural damage, correspond mainly to the municipalities of Villa Purificación, Tomatlán and Cabo Corrientes. The number of displaced people located in five temporary shelters decreased to 254. Today, according to the Secretary of Education of Jalisco (SEJ), classes previously suspended due to Tropical Storm Narda have resumed in 30 municipalities. Elsewhere, in Valle de Toluca, State of Mexico, media reported at least 1,500 victims in five communities as well as 25 landslides on a road to Cuernavaca. The reports are available in Spanish at: Informador.mx Noticias, SEJ, and El Universal Noticias.

