Natural Disasters Monitoring - March 18, 2020

Volcanic Activity

Mexico

On 18 March 2020, the Mexico National Center for the Prevention of Disasters (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 182 exhalations accompanied by ash; ash fall was dispersed towards the Southeast-South-Southwest sectors. There is a report of slight ash fall in the municipalities of Tetela del Volcán, San Andrés Hueyapan and Ocuituco. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.