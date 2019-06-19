19 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 17, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Chile
On 17 June 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI), reported heavy rain and landslides affecting the Communes of Tomé, Hualpé, and Chiguayante in Concepción Province, Biobio Region, where 115 people were isolated and 831 people were left without electrical power. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI.

Ecuador
On 17 June 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE) reported heavy rain and overflow of several rivers in the Provinces of Pastaza and Arajuno affecting 166 families. The SNGRE provided food to affected families in Lorocachi, Jatun Playa, Sisa, Pavacachi, and Victoria communities in Pastaza Canton. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Uruguay
On 16 June 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) issued a yellow alert for several departments due to severe storms and heavy rain. The most affected departments were the following: Canelones, Florida, Maldonado, Montevideo, and San José; to date, 234 persons were evacuated. In addition, nine main highways were affected in Canelones, Durazno, Florida, Maldonado, Montevideo, and Santo Jose Departments. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

Volcano
Mexico
On 17 June 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 118 exhalations in the last 24 hours and two explosion this morning at 6:44AM local time. Media reported ashfalls in the States of Mexico, Morelos, and Puebla. The reports are available in Spanish at: CENAPRED and El Tribuno Noticias. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

