Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 23, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 22 July 2019, media reported hail, heavy rains, floods, overflows, and landslides in Tlajomulco City, Jalisco State, Mexico. Among the damages, the Civil Protection of Jalisco accounts for 50 damaged homes and multiple vehicles that were dragged along the canal’s current. In addition, the Mayor of Tlajomulco announced that risk of landslides is increasing as the rain continues, and expects there will be a considerable increase in damage after re-evaluating the affected areas in Tlajomulco. The report is available in Spanish at La Verdad.

United States of America

On 23 July 2019, media reported torrential rain, damaging winds, hail, and power outages to the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the United States of America. There were power outages and road closures amid reports of trees falling down onto wires and streets in the area. Approximately 388,000 customers in Monmouth County lost power due to the storms, with more outages reported in Fairfield County and workers still battling to get some back on line in the city, meaning there could be as many as one million persons throughout the tri-state area in the dark. The report is available in English at: NBC New York.