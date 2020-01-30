30 Jan 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 28, 2020

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

Official Sources:

Earthquake

Caribbean Sea - Cuba - Jamaica

On 28 January 2020 the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), reported an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometers occurred at 02:10PM in the Caribbean Sea to the south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica. Media reported, the strong quake was felt off the coast of Quintana Roo State, Mexico and Florida in the United States. Risk assessment is ongoing. The reports are available in English at: USGS and in Spanish: Excelsior Noticias.

Volcanic Activity

Mexico

On 28 January 2020, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 78 exhalations and two explosions were registered on 27 January at 23:18h and 23:55h local time. In addition, ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 28 January 2020, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of Río Frío creek affected towns north of Floridablanca Municipality in Santander Department, Colombia, where more than 400 families were affected. In addition, the overflow of the Rio Frio creek caused several trees to collapse, destroyed vegetation, and affected the following towns in Floridablanca Municipality: Santa Coloma, Villa Piedra del Sol, and Lagos 2. The report is available in Spanish at: Vanguardia Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.