Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 28, 2020

Official Sources:

Earthquake

Caribbean Sea - Cuba - Jamaica

On 28 January 2020 the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), reported an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometers occurred at 02:10PM in the Caribbean Sea to the south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica. Media reported, the strong quake was felt off the coast of Quintana Roo State, Mexico and Florida in the United States. Risk assessment is ongoing. The reports are available in English at: USGS and in Spanish: Excelsior Noticias.

Volcanic Activity

Mexico

On 28 January 2020, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 78 exhalations and two explosions were registered on 27 January at 23:18h and 23:55h local time. In addition, ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 28 January 2020, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of Río Frío creek affected towns north of Floridablanca Municipality in Santander Department, Colombia, where more than 400 families were affected. In addition, the overflow of the Rio Frio creek caused several trees to collapse, destroyed vegetation, and affected the following towns in Floridablanca Municipality: Santa Coloma, Villa Piedra del Sol, and Lagos 2. The report is available in Spanish at: Vanguardia Noticias.