24 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 23, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original

Volcano

Mexico

On 23 December 2018, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 123 exhalations occurred yesterday at 21:06h and this morning at 6:08h (Central Daylight Time - CDT). Ash columns were dispersed toward the following towns of Puebla State: Santa Isabel Cholula, Santa Ana Xalmimilulco, Domingo Arenas, San Martín Texmelucan, Tlalancaleca, San Salvador el Verde, San Andrés Calpan, San Nicolás de los Ranchos, and Huejotzingo. CENAPRED urges people not to get near the volcano, especially the crater, due to danger involving ballistic fragments or mudflow in case of heavy rain. The reports are available in Spanish at: CENAPRED and PC Estatal Puebla. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

