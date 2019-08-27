Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 26, 2019

Official Sources:

Tropical Storm Ivo

Mexico (Update)

On 23 August 2019, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of México reported material damage caused by tropical storm Ivo in the states of Sinaloa, Baja California Sur and Sonora. In Sinaloa state, the storm caused damage in the municipalities of Mazatlán, Elota, Guasave, and particularly in Rosario and Mocorito with 180 affected homes in each. In the state of Baja California Sur, classes were suspended, the Los Cabos navigation port was closed, and temporary shelters are ready on standby. The Comondú municipality of Baja California Sur, has reports of floods of up to 1 meter high caused by the heavy rain in some sectors of the delegation of Ciudad Insurgentes, causing the evacuation of approximately 30 people to temporary shelters. The reports are available in Spanish at: Gobierno de Mexico, Ayuntamiento de Ahome, Reporte Indigo.

Wildfire

Bolivia (Update)

On 25 August 2019, the Ministry of Defence of Bolivia updated their Incident Command situation due to Wildfire in Santa Cruz Department, Bolivia. To date, 1,817 families have been affected, with 8 families severely affected; 8 homes were destroyed, 592 persons were harmed, and 49 persons were evacuated in 34 communities. The report is available in Spanish at: Ministerio de Defensa. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Argentina

On 24 August 2019, the National Space Activities Commission of Argentina (CONAE) published satellite images taken by the MODIS sensor of the american satellite Terra showing that smoke and ashes caused by the Amazon wildfire have arrived in Argentina.The report is available in Spanish at: CONAE - Official twitter.

Unofficial Sources:

Wildfire

Brazil

On 26 August 2019, media reported that the wildfire in Amazon rainforest endangers one million indigenous people, with the Awá people in the indigenous territory of Arariboia in Maranhão particularly at risk. Due to the ongoing fires, over 20 days old, indigenous peoples have been forced to declare a state of environmental and humanitarian emergency from the impact of fire on the ecosystem and its surrounding communities. There are approximately 350 indigenous communities that live between Brazil and Bolivia in the Amazon basin (estimated 1.5 million persons) that could be affected by this environmental crisis.The report is available in Spanish at: Periodico Escambray