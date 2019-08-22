22 Aug 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 20, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 20 Aug 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 19 August 2019, the Chiapas Civil Protection in Mexico issued an Emergency Declaration for the Municipality of Huixtla, Chiapas State, due to heavy rain that began on 17 August and caused waterlogging in more than 100 areas and damages to infrastructures and several houses. The Chiapas Civil Protection expects heavy rain and electrical activity to continue in the following regions of Chiapas: Soconusco, Istmo-Costa, Sierra Mariscal, Frailesca, Valle Zoque, and Valle Mezcalapa. Media reported that an overflow of the Cusco River affected 668 persons and 35 businesses as well as flooded 143 homes. The reports are available in Spanish at: Gobierno de Chiapas, Proteccion Civil Chiapas, and El Orbe Noticias.

Peru

On 19 August 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported low temperatures (below 0°C) this winter season in the provinces of Arequipa, Castilla, Caylloma, Condesuyos, and La Union in Arequipa Department affecting several communities, livestock, and agricultural land. To date, 10,975 persons have been affected in Arequipa Department and four deaths were reported in Arequipa and Caylloma districts. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

