MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – June 2021: Drivers of migration for refugees and migrants in Mexico

This snapshot offers an analysis of the reasons why people on the move in Mexico decided to leave their country of origin. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.

Key findings

• Most respondents (69%) mentioned multiple reasons for leaving their country: economic drivers and factors relating to violence and insecurity are often combined.

• The four main reasons why respondents in Mexico left their country of origin were violence, economic factors, lack of rights and freedoms, and reasons related to natural disasters.

• Organized crime and general insecurity in their country of origin was the principal violence-related migration driver for 96% of respondents who indicated violence as a reason to leave their country.

• While only 21% of all respondents stated they migrated because of natural disasters when first asked about migration drivers in general, the proportion doubled to 42% when they were asked directly if environmental factors had a role in their decision to migrate.

• The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is proving a driver of migration, reported by 42% of respondents when directly asked.