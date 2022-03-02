MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – February 2022 Safety risks and dangerous locations reported by refugees and migrants in Mexico

Refugees and migrants from Central America often face safety risks and abuses during their journey north. 58% of all respondents said they had directly experienced one or more abuses during their journey. This snapshot focuses on dangerous places and perceived risks. What kind of risks do refugees and migrants face? In which specific locations were risks most often reported? Who are the perpetrators?1

This snapshot aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.

Key findings

• 76% of respondents identified at least one dangerous location along their migration route. 20% reported two or more dangerous locations. 58% of all respondents said they had directly experienced one or more abuses during their journey.

• The most frequently reported risks were robbery (90%), bribery or extortion (74%), kidnapping (39%) and non-physical violence (39%).

• Guatemala City and border cities were the locations more often reported as dangerous on respondents’ journeys.

• The risk of bribery and extortion was more frequently reported in Guatemala, while risks of physical violence, detention and kidnapping were more often reported in Mexico.

• Likely perpetrators were most often reported to be criminal gangs (93%), followed by military or police (24%) and immigration officials (22%).

Profiles

The analysis is based on 918 surveys conducted in Mexico between February and October 2021, mainly by face-to-face interview (97%) and partially by phone (3%). 68% of the surveys were carried out in Tapachula and 31% in Tijuana.2 Enumerators collect data on refugee and migrant journeys through Central America.

Most respondents surveyed in Tijuana had taken the Pacific Route in Mexico, but some had already tried to migrate to the United States (US) previously, and taken other routes through Mexico, which they referred to in the survey. Direct observation by 4Mi enumerators and interviews with local actors also fed into this analysis.

62% of respondents were men and 38% were women. 37% of all respondents were between 18 and 25 years old, and an equal share was between 26 and 35 years old. The average age of the sample was 30 years (see Figure 1).

63% of respondents came from Honduras, 23% from El Salvador, 10% from Guatemala, 3% from Nicaragua, and 1% from Venezuela.