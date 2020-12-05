MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot - Dangerous locations and protection risks reported by refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico (November 2020)

This snapshot focuses on the protection risks that refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico face during their migration journey and at destination, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is based on 4Mi interviews with refugees and migrants and several key informant interviews in Guatemala City and Tapachula (Mexico). It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommendations

• Strengthen protection responses for refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico (e.g. shelter, legal assistance and psycho-social support), especially in the locations indicated as most dangerous by respondents.

• Conduct advocacy aimed at the adoption of more protection-oriented policies on migration and in response to the pandemic.

• Engage authorities in Guatemala and Mexico to uphold legal and institutional frameworks which make accountable the perpetrators of protection violations.

Profiles

This analysis is based on 323 surveys conducted between 13 July and 25 September 2020. Data collection was carried out remotely by phone. 43% of respondents were interviewed in Guatemala and 57% in Mexico. 88% of those surveyed in Guatemala were in the country’s capital, Guatemala City, while 12% were in other cities such as Chimaltenango, Escuintla, Quetzaltenango, Sacatepéquez, among others. 90% of respondents in Mexico were in Tapachula (State of Chiapas) and the remaining 10% were in different cities including Tuxtla Gutierrez, Ciudad Hidalgo and Escuintla