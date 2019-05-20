20 May 2019

Migration Caravan Sitrep Central America - Mexico November 4th, 2018 - May 10th, 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 10 May 2019
ASSISTED VOLUNTARY RETURN PROGRAM

IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return Program aims to achieve the voluntary, orderly and humane return of migrants who can not or do not want to stay in their countries of transit or destination and wish to return voluntarily to their country of origin.

Since November 4th, 2018, IOM has provided voluntary return assistance to 1406 people, 66 of which are unaccompanied migrant children and adolescents.

COUNTRIES OF RETURN

In Mexico, most cases were registered in Mexico City (58%) and Tijuana (24%). The remaining cases were registered in Tapachula (13%), Monterrey (3%), Guanajuato (1%), and Piedras Negras (1%).

All unaccompanied migrant children and adolescents registered in Mexico have benefited from assisted voluntary returns through air transportation, considering their serious situation of vulnerability. As for the case of Guatemala, the Voluntary Return Programme has operated from the border with Mexico, in Tecun Umán, and by land only. The 80 per cent of migrants registered in Guatemala returned to Honduras and 20 per cent to El Salvador.

Regarding means of transportation, 80 per cent of migrants have been returned by ground transportation, 5 per cent by air transportation (unaccompanied migrant children and adolescents) and 15 per cent have alternately used air and ground transportation during their assisted return.

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

