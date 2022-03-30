Mexico
Mexico - Wildfires (Copernicus EMS, JRC-GWIS, CONAFOR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2022)
- Widespread wildfires have been burning across 14 States of Mexico since the past week, leading to evacuations and damage. More than 4,000 ha have burnt across the country, while the most affected States are Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.
- According to media reports, hundreds of people living in the Sierra de Santiago area (Nuevo León State) have been evacuated.
- National authorities deployed almost 1,400 firefighters across the State.
- Over the next 24 hours, according to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from moderate to extreme over most parts of the country.
- The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service (EMSR571) was activated on 29 March to support the damage assessment, and one product has been produced so far.