Mexico + 1 more
Mexico, USA - Tropical Storm NICHOLAS (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2021)
- The newly formed Tropical Storm NICHOLAS is moving north over the north-western area of the Gulf of Mexico and on 13 September at 4.30 UTC, its center was located about 150 km of the border between Tamaulipas State (north-eastern Mexico) and Texas State (south-eastern USA), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.
- NICHOLAS is expected to strengthen and make landfall south-eastern Texas in the early morning of 14 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 102 km/h.
- A tropical storm warning has been issued for areas from the Mexico-USA border to Houston City (Texas), while storm surge warnings are in effect for coastal areas in south-eastern Texas. On 13-15 September, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Tamaulipas and Texas.