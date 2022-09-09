Mexico, United States - Hurricane KAY, update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

-
Hurricane KAY continued moving northwestward over the Ocean along the north-western coast of Baja California Peninsula. On 9 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 430 km south of the area of San Diego (California, USA) and Tijuana (Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h (Tropical Storm).
On 9-11 September, KAY is expected to turn westward over the Ocean well off the coast of northern Baja California Peninsula and southern California (USA), weakening and becoming a Tropical Depression.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over parts of north-western Mexico mainland, western Baja California Peninsula, southern California and the far south-west Arizona. NOAA has issued a Tropical Storm Warning over central and northern Baja California Peninsula.
