Mexico, United States - Hurricane KAY, update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

Hurricane KAY continued moving northwestward over the Ocean along the north-western coast of Baja California Peninsula. On 9 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 430 km south of the area of San Diego (California, USA) and Tijuana (Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h (Tropical Storm).

On 9-11 September, KAY is expected to turn westward over the Ocean well off the coast of northern Baja California Peninsula and southern California (USA), weakening and becoming a Tropical Depression.