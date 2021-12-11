Mexico Truck Crash Reportedly Leaves Migrant Children Dead

Media Contact: Suzanne Arnold +1.609.610.4957 (M)

Washington, D.C. (December 10, 2021) – In response to the truck accident that killed over 50 migrants, including an estimated 10 young children in Chiapas, Mexico, Save the Children President and CEO, Janti Soeripto, and Save the Children Mexico CEO, Maripina Menéndez, issued the following statements:

“We are devastated by this tragic and unnecessary loss of life. Reports suggest many of the victims of this horrifying crash were children from Central America, on their way to pursue a better life in the US. Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted by this terrible accident,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children U.S. “Migrant children and families – many of whom are escaping unimaginable danger in their home countries – deserve to seek asylum safely, at all stages of their journeys. This horrific accident is a prime example of why we advocate for safe pathways of migration to the US, and are working hard to ensure harmful US government programs, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and Title 42, are permanently rescinded. Save the Children will continue to fight against wrong-headed government policies that drive migrants toward excessive danger and unspeakable outcomes like those that we have witnessed with this accident.”

“I am deeply concerned with what has happened. The practices implemented by Mexican authorities limiting and preventing the movement of asylum seekers push migrant children and their families to take more dangerous routes that put them at risk, such as traveling in overcrowded trucks or crossing seriously dangerous roads, some controlled by organized crime,” said Maripina Menéndez, CEO of Save the Children Mexico. “We call on the government of Mexico to strengthen protection measures for migrant and refugee children through national policies such as the Route for the Protection of Migrant Children."

Save the Children U.S. and Save the Children Mexico – together with regional offices and Save the Children Action Network – will continue to work with relevant government partners and advocate on behalf of children and families to ensure they are safe, protected, and treated legally and humanely at all stages of the migration journey.

